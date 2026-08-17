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Gurugram Sec 70A locals flag 4-month delay in stormwater drain work

Excavation at the 60-metre and 24-metre road junction has blocked vehicles, forcing commuters onto a poorly maintained 10-metre road.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026, 08:03:00 IST
By Mihika Shah
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Residents of Sector 70A have raised concerns over prolonged storm water drainage work, saying excavation at the junction of the 60-metre road and 24-metre road has disrupted access for more than four months and affected over 5,000 families across at least five condominiums.

Residents allege poor planning and lack of temporary relief, while GMDA says drainage work is almost complete and will resume in September. (HT)
Residents allege poor planning and lack of temporary relief, while GMDA says drainage work is almost complete and will resume in September. (HT)

The 24-metre road is the main link for residents to the wider road network. However, a large pit excavated at its junction with the 60-metre road has blocked vehicular movement, forcing residents to use a 10-metre-wide revenue road that is already in poor condition.

Aruni Shukla, a resident of BPTP Astaire Garden, said the road had remained inaccessible for over four months. “There is neither proper planning nor execution of the civic work. The project started almost a year ago, yet it is still incomplete. They have not even made any temporary arrangements to fill the pit or provide some relief to residents facing difficulties because of the excavation,” he said. “The nearby green belt has also been damaged because of this work. And the worst part is that no timeline has been provided by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Agency (GMDA) on when the work will be completed,” he added.

One of the excavated stretches, in front of Astaire Garden condominium, on Saturday. (HT)

A resident of M3M Escala, who requested anonymity, said the revenue road was also prone to waterlogging, worsening the situation during the monsoon. “With the main access route already disrupted due to the ongoing drainage work, we are left dependent on a narrow road that becomes difficult to navigate once water accumulates,” the resident said.

In response, a GMDA official said work on laying drains and constructing footpaths in Sector 70A was ongoing but had been halted during the monsoon. “The work will resume in September. Drainage work is almost complete, and the roads will soon be accessible. The project was not scheduled for completion before the monsoon, as laying drains and constructing footpaths takes time,” the official said, asking not to be named.

When asked about the open pit, the official said a team would visit the spot to assess the situation. “We will get it covered if it is still open,” he added.

 
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