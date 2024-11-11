Gurugram society uses colour-coded system to tackle waterlogging

Faced with persistent monsoon waterlogging, residents of Tatvam Villas in Sector 48 have implemented a colour-coded marking system to help commuters safely navigate flooded roads. The initiative, gaining attention for its effectiveness, uses green, yellow, and red markers to indicate varying levels of water depth, aiming to reduce traffic congestion, vehicle stalling, and accidents, residents said. One of the colour-coded marking at the society. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The colour-coded markings, set up along the revenue road and surrounding areas using painted pillars and poles, signal safe passage with green, caution with yellow, and avoidance with red. The system, pioneered by resident Manjeev Aggarwal, has reportedly helped prevent vehicles from getting stranded in floodwaters, an issue that previously led to traffic jams and required cranes for vehicle rescue. According to residents, the markings eliminated vehicle stranding incidents during the last monsoon season, a first for the area.

“This simple colour-coded system has proven so helpful that during the last rainy season, we noticed no vehicles got stuck in the flooded water,” said GS Walia, head of campus management at Tatvam Villas. “In previous years, many vehicles would get stranded, causing traffic snarls and requiring police assistance to clear up,” she added. Residents believe the colour-coded markings allow drivers to quickly assess water depth and proceed safely, minimising the need for external assistance.

Calling the system “a simple, innovative, and cost-effective solution,” Anil Puri, another resident, noted its potential to save lives, property, and resources. “The core focus was to create something visual that can warn drivers of hazards without needing constant supervision. It’s effective, easy to implement, and incredibly helpful,” Puri added.

Dr Gaayatri Bala Chhabra Juneja, a member of Tatvam Villas’ RWA, said that the initiative has eliminated uncertainty for drivers during heavy rainfall. “This idea has demonstrated how a straightforward solution can significantly impact the community’s safety and help prevent waterlogging incidents,” she added.

Juneja added that RWA members will monitor the markings throughout the monsoon, repainting as necessary. Additionally, they are exploring options for more weather-resistant paints to enhance durability, she said.

On Monday, residents are set to meet with the Gurugram deputy commissioner to propose expanding the system citywide. They hope local authorities will consider implementing colour-coded markings in flood-prone areas across the NCR, creating a model to improve commuter safety and mitigate waterlogging issues.

Meanwhile, Aggarwal suggested the system could be scaled to other flood-prone areas in the NCR, especially underpasses. “If implemented in places like underpasses, this system could prevent incidents where drivers unknowingly drive into hazardous water depths, leading to stalled vehicles and traffic congestion,” he added. The colour-coding serves as a quick visual alert, reducing risks of engine damage and accidents, he added.