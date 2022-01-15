Gurugram: Town planning department demolishes illegal colonies in sectors 93, 94

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning on Friday carried out a demolition drive in sectors 93 and 94 and cleared illegal constructions from a 10- acre land. Officials said three colonies were being developed in the area without any permission or licence.

R S Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said 20 under-construction structures, 59 plinths and 10 boundary walls were demolished. “We had issued notices to the encroachers and property owners but they did not give any satisfactory answer. These colonies are illegal and demolition had to be carried out,” he said.

According to the department, Sector 93 is a residential sector while Sector 94 has been designated as an open space. “Any construction or development of a colony in this area requires permission from the state government and license from the department of town and country planning,” said officials.

Bhath also said after taking action against the illegal colonies on the eastern and southern side of the city, they have now decided to focus on areas along the Dwarka expressway as they have been getting complaints of encroachments.

“We have asked our teams to conduct a survey along the Dwarka expressway and identify illegal colonies. We also appeal to buyers not to invest in such colonies as their all their savings would get stuck,” he said.