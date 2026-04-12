The district traffic police on Saturday issued an advisory prohibiting vehicular movement on select stretches along the corridor from Millennium City Centre Gurugram metro station (Sector 29) towards Bakhtawar Chowk (Sector 39) on Sunday from 6am to 11pm, officials said. The curbs come in view of road repairs and municipal works ordered by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) between April 11 and 12.

Work between April 11–12; stretch is key feeder for proposed metro extensions linking inner-city roads to transit network. (HT Archive)

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According to the advisory, traffic will remain prohibited on multiple key stretches during the period. These include the road between the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office and Park Gate in Sector 44. “The road towards Sector 44 from Sector 41/45’s intersection near a traffic signal along the Ramada Hotel and the road from Plot No. 61 to Fortis Hospital Gate No. 3 onwards will also remain closed during the period,” the advisory read.

Officials added that repair work will also be undertaken from Apparel House in Sector 44 to Kanhai T-point and further connecting to Z Chowk, resulting in multiple closures along the 9.9km stretch. “Traffic will be halted at major nearby connecting cuts on the stretch,” the advisory stated.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said commuters can take alternate routes via Mahaveer Marg towards Saint Thomas Marg or through Sushant Lok 1 to access DLF Phase-IV, Sector 53-54, Hamilton Court Road and nearby areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said commuters can take alternate routes via Mahaveer Marg towards Saint Thomas Marg or through Sushant Lok 1 to access DLF Phase-IV, Sector 53-54, Hamilton Court Road and nearby areas. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The police have advised frequent commuters and employees working in Sector 44 to park their vehicles at the Huda City Centre Metro Station parking or other designated parking areas nearby until further directions, in a bid to minimise congestion. “Traffic officials will conduct regular monitoring of the stretch until repair works are finalised to ensure no illegal parking takes place,” a traffic police spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have advised frequent commuters and employees working in Sector 44 to park their vehicles at the Huda City Centre Metro Station parking or other designated parking areas nearby until further directions, in a bid to minimise congestion. “Traffic officials will conduct regular monitoring of the stretch until repair works are finalised to ensure no illegal parking takes place,” a traffic police spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To be sure, the Huda City Centre Metro Station (Sector 29) towards Bakhtawar Chowk (Sector 39) stretch is important for Gurugram as a key arterial corridor linking the city’s primary metro hub with one of its busiest junctions. The roughly 4km Arya Samaj Road segment channels heavy traffic from the Yellow Line’s terminal station into inner-city roads, while Bakhtawar Chowk serves as a high-volume convergence point for multiple routes, including Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, the Huda City Centre Metro Station (Sector 29) towards Bakhtawar Chowk (Sector 39) stretch is important for Gurugram as a key arterial corridor linking the city’s primary metro hub with one of its busiest junctions. The roughly 4km Arya Samaj Road segment channels heavy traffic from the Yellow Line’s terminal station into inner-city roads, while Bakhtawar Chowk serves as a high-volume convergence point for multiple routes, including Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

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The corridor also supports significant commuter and economic activity, connecting dense residential sectors, offices, hospitals, schools and markets. With Huda City Centre among the busiest metro endpoints in the city, the stretch handles both daily office traffic and local intra-city movement.

Planners have long flagged the route for chronic congestion, prompting discussions around flyovers and junction redesigns. It is also a crucial feeder for proposed Gurugram Metro extensions, making its current traffic patterns central to future transit planning.

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