The Gurugram traffic police issued 6.83 lakh challans and imposed fines amounting to over ₹140 crore in the last 45 days, officials said.
The number of challans issued during this period was significantly higher than the total recorded in the first nine months of the year, from January to September, they added.
According to the data, 14,71,223 challans were issued between January and September, while 6,83,495 challans were issued in the last 45 days. The fines imposed during these respective periods stood at ₹269.54 crore and ₹140.32 crore.
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The department recovered ₹28.73 crore against challans issued between January and September, while ₹11.67 crore was collected in the last 45 days. The traffic police said six payment windows were introduced during this period, compared to one earlier, to facilitate the payment of pending challans.
Enforcement against illegal parking saw a significant increase, with 1,76,421 challans issued in the last 45 days, compared to 97,807 during the January-September period. Similarly, 49,886 challans were issued for wrong-side driving in the last 45 days, against 83,044 in the first nine months of the year.{{/usCountry}}
Enforcement against illegal parking saw a significant increase, with 1,76,421 challans issued in the last 45 days, compared to 97,807 during the January-September period. Similarly, 49,886 challans were issued for wrong-side driving in the last 45 days, against 83,044 in the first nine months of the year.{{/usCountry}}
For lane violations, the traffic police issued 1,24,717 challans in the last 45 days, compared to 1,88,712 between January and September.
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The department also issued 81,021 challans against two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets and 87,392 challans against pillion riders for the same violation during the last 45 days. The corresponding figures for January to September stood at 2,81,827 and 2,81,453, respectively.
Action was also taken against vehicles operating without number plates. The traffic police impounded 7,533 such vehicles in the last 45 days, compared to 244 between July and September, traffic officials added.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.
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