Gurugram traffic trial reroutes vehicles to ease old city congestion

The district traffic police, in a trial to decongest a four-kilometre stretch from Old Railway Road to Mahavir Chowk, imposed traffic diversions on routes leading towards Agrasen Chowk, Gurugram railway station and Mahavir Chowk starting Monday, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. They said the move will reduce vehicular pressure on MG Road and Sadar Bazaar.

Plan includes new U-turns, link roads and stricter enforcement; awareness gaps lead to some indiscipline on ground (HT)

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Jai Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Traffic West-I), said that commuters heading towards the railway station would no longer be required to take a U-turn near Aggarwal Dharamshala, located 500 metres away.

“Direct link road from Agrasen Chowk to Sector 15 will reduce congestion on two major roundabouts of old city. Other than reducing travel time, the move is aimed at preventing wrong-side driving during peak hours. Another U-turn opened 50 metres from Mahavir Chowk near the bus stand will ensure connectivity to Jharsa and Old Railway Road,” Singh said.

Singh said the department has increased deployment on the ground for strict enforcement of the route plans.

Traffic police have also enforced a segregated leftward lane, from the Aggarwal Dharamshala Chowk toward the MCG office side, and designated parking spaces some 25 metres from the main carriageway for e-rickshaws to “declutter” the stretch and prevent jaywalking.

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{{^usCountry}} A spot check by HT on Tuesday afternoon found that a majority of motorists adhered to the diversions, albeit with several instances of wrong-side driving and unauthorised stoppages at Agrasen Chowk. “This stretch, from the most-crowded old city link towards the railway station, mostly remains congested during the peak hours. Many commuters are unaware of the newly designated routes, leading to indiscipline,” said Prem Pal, a street vendor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A spot check by HT on Tuesday afternoon found that a majority of motorists adhered to the diversions, albeit with several instances of wrong-side driving and unauthorised stoppages at Agrasen Chowk. “This stretch, from the most-crowded old city link towards the railway station, mostly remains congested during the peak hours. Many commuters are unaware of the newly designated routes, leading to indiscipline,” said Prem Pal, a street vendor. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic experts noted that congestion is caused by the movement of heavy vehicles and reduction of a three-lane road to a single lane near the cycle market at Agrasen Chowk, where traffic merging toward the post office creates a bottleneck. “A separate parking spot for e-rickshaws and passengers has been planned at the rear of the cycle market. Smooth movement of vehicles on old city routes has resulted in better mobility towards Sadar Bazaar,” said Girish Gupta, road safety officer (RSO), who is part of the trial enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic experts noted that congestion is caused by the movement of heavy vehicles and reduction of a three-lane road to a single lane near the cycle market at Agrasen Chowk, where traffic merging toward the post office creates a bottleneck. “A separate parking spot for e-rickshaws and passengers has been planned at the rear of the cycle market. Smooth movement of vehicles on old city routes has resulted in better mobility towards Sadar Bazaar,” said Girish Gupta, road safety officer (RSO), who is part of the trial enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

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An enforcement official present at the site, who did not wish to be named, said barricading has been strengthened along key intersections to prevent jaywalking and wrong-side driving. “Signage will be added in the coming days for commuter awareness. Main stretches from the bus stand to the railway road and the Old Delhi road have been transformed into smooth, signal-free corridors. E-rickshaw drivers have been instructed to follow the queue model in the dedicated zone,” said Ward 27 councillor Ashish Gupta.

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