Gurugram: Two bikers run over by tanker after e-rickshaw collision makes them fall

Two men riding a motorcycle were killed after an e-rickshaw collided with their bike, causing them to fall on the road and be run over by a water tanker being hauled by a tractor on Sanath Road in Sector 18 on Thursday, police said.

CCTV footage of the tractor and trolley minutes before the collision. (HT Photo)

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The deceased were identified as Saurabh Vishwakarma, 25, a data analyst with a multinational firm in Sector 56 and a native of Nagod in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna, and Divyansh, 24, a native of Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding that Vishwakarma also worked as a part-time bike taxi rider while commuting between home and office.

Police said the incident took place at 9.30 am when Vishwakarma was on his way to work along with Divyansh, whom he offered a lift on his motorcycle.

According to police, the duo was passing through the busy Sanath Road when an e-rickshaw carrying passengers suddenly came in front of them.

A senior police officer said, “The road where the accident took place is a single-lane road carrying traffic from both directions. The men were moving along the right side of the tractor, probably trying to overtake it.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said the e-rickshaw collided with the motorcycle; the two men fell on the road, and were run over by the water tanker hauled by the tractor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the e-rickshaw collided with the motorcycle; the two men fell on the road, and were run over by the water tanker hauled by the tractor. {{/usCountry}}

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Ravi Prakash, senior executive of a private firm located near the crash site, said, “They fell in the gap between the tractor and the tanker and were run over.”

Prakash said commuters pulled the duo to the pavement. “Police were informed about the incident and the two men were taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A,” Prakash said.

They were declared dead at the hospital and family members were informed about the incident, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that, on complaint by Vishwakarma’s family, police registered an FIR against the tractor driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-17/18 police station.

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Turan said the tractor and e-rickshaw driver fled the spot with their vehicles, and attempts were being made to trace them. The tractor tanker was found abandoned just a few meters away from the spot and was seized by police.“CCTV camera footage of the accident was also being scanned to ascertain if the tractor or the e-rickshaw driver was at fault. Accordingly, legal action will be taken against the erring one,” he said.