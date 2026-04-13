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Gurugram vehicle registrations hit 7-yr high, EV share low: Environmental group

Petrol and ethanol vehicles lead numbers; EVs grow long-term but dip this year; only 150 public buses run against 1,500 e-bus target by 2026.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 04:12 am IST
By Abhishek Bhatia
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Gurugram recorded 229,964 vehicle registrations between March 2025 and April 2026, the highest in seven years since 2019, up from about 201,000 in the same period last year, according to regional transport authority (RTA) data compiled by Envirocatalysts, an environmental think-tank, highlighting continued dependence on fossil-fuel vehicles.

Over 100,000 two-wheelers registered in 2025 alone; private mobility dominates as city plans 15 EV charging and 10 battery-swapping stations. (HT Archive)

Petrol and ethanol-dependent vehicles (131,254), diesel (28,490) and petrol-CNG (24,082) remained the most preferred. Cleaner alternatives grew from a smaller base: only-CNG rose to 13,727 from 11,843 in 2024, while electric vehicles (including EV hybrids) declined to 12,530 from 13,091. Fossil hybrids rose sharply from 7,114 to 19,881. Since 2019, petrol and ethanol registrations have grown 1.47 times from 89,355, barring a COVID dip in 2020 (63,764). EV registrations increased over 11 times from 1,104 (at an average annual growth of about 50%) but account for only 5.4% of total registrations.

“Other than nominal registration charges for EVs across categories, the city will soon have its own 15 EV charging stations and 10 battery-swapping stations in high-footfall areas to promote sustainable mobility,” said a senior RTA official, requesting anonymity.

 
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