Gurugram woman attacked with acid-like substance, cops suspect husband

A 35-year-old woman suffered from severe burn injuries after a person threw an acid-like substance on her at Palam Vihar in Gurugram Sector 1, police officers aware of the incident said on Thursday, adding that they suspect the role of the victim’s husband, 39, with whom she had separated around a fortnight ago. Police said that the suspect approached the woman from behind and poured an acid-like substance on her back and shoulders, before fleeing. (Representational Image)

Police said the attack took place at around 6pm on Wednesday, when the woman — who worked as a domestic help — was returning home. The woman is currently admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, where her condition is said to be stable.

Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (Udyog Vihar), said that the husband is on the run and attempts are on to arrest him. “The victim told police that she was unable to see the suspect who attacked her. We are gathering CCTV footage to ascertain if it was her husband,” he said.

Police said that the suspect approached the woman from behind and poured an acid-like substance on her back and shoulders, before fleeing. On her complaint, an FIR was registered under section 326 of IPC at the Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday night.