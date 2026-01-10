Gurugram: 28 industries get notices for not registering on ocems portal

At least 163 red-category medium and large industrial units in Haryana, including 28 in Gurugram, have been issued show-cause notices on Wednesday for not registering on the new online continuous emission monitoring system (OCEMS), said Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) officials on Friday. Earlier, around 70% of industrial units in the district had failed to install APCDs in their premises. (REUTERS)

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had issued directions to the state authorities to provide a 15-day extended window to industries for installing the air pollution control devices (APCDs) and comply with the new OCEMS.

According to the CPCB’s directions on Wednesday, the units that fail to enrol on the portal on or before January 22 will be prohibited from operating in NCR. An updated compliance report will be submitted by HSPCB to CPCB on January 24, with details of action taken or the status of closure directions issued to the defaulting units.

HSPCB officials said that the OCEMS, or the online data acquisition and monitoring system (ODAMS), is required for industrial units running in food processing, metal, textiles and the remaining fourteen categories of highly polluting red-category industries.

To be sure, red-category industries are high in spreading emissions, including in sectors such as thermal power, textiles, distilleries, cement and others.

ODAMS, which was made live in August 2025, can directly transmit data from industries to CPCB servers without depending on technology providers for data submission (TPDS), pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera integration, data analytics and visualisation, revised calibration protocol implementation, and geotagging.

Earlier, around 70% of industrial units in the district had failed to install APCDs in their premises as per the CPCB’s deadline on December 31, according to estimates by HSPCB officials on Friday last week.

HSPCB officials said that to facilitate the onboarding of industries to the new OCEMS portal, CPCB is conducting daily online sessions from 4pm to 5pm on all working days. “Considering the poor air quality in the national capital region (NCR), and to ensure strict vigilance, the air-polluting industrial units and common waste treatment/management facilities must register themselves on the portal,” a senior board official said, requesting anonymity.

The district’s Industrial Model Township (IMT) and other nearby localities in Manesar have the maximum number of nearly 91 identified industries.

On Friday evening, the CPCB’s OCEMS portal showed emission records of 202 industrial units across 17 categories and sectors in Gurugram, an increase from 157 during the same period last week.