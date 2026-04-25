Gurugram: Garbage burning continues at bus stand despite recent complaints

The Sector 12 bus stand has lately become a garbage dumping and burning spot, while locals complaining that despite multiple complaints to the authorities, no action has been taken.

The fire seen on Friday at the Sec 12 bus stand in Gurugram. (HT)

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A week after HT first reported on the unauthorised open dumping and burning of waste at the Sector 12 Haryana Roadways bus stand, fresh visuals of waste burning have emerged on Friday. Garbage piles, especially plastic waste, are seen burning in a plot adjacent to a public toilet in the complex.

Ruchika Sethi, an environmentalist, has also raised the issue with Rajesh Verma, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas.

“Despite repeated complaints and a formal escalation dated 23 April 2026, the situation on the ground remains unchanged. The recurring nature of these incidents clearly indicates persistent open dumping and repeated burning at a high-footfall public transport site, exposing commuters, drivers, and staff to toxic emissions. Plastic burning releases carcinogens. The emissions have been classified under Group 1 carcinogens with direct bearing on health,” the complaint read, also seen by HT.

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{{^usCountry}} Sumit Tayal, a commuter who drops by the bus stand, said no action has been taken despite multiple complaints about the issue. “I commute daily from Faridabad to Gurugram and get down at the Sector 12 stand. Every day, I see garbage being dumped and burnt in the premises. This is a hazard for commuters’ health,” said Tayal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sumit Tayal, a commuter who drops by the bus stand, said no action has been taken despite multiple complaints about the issue. “I commute daily from Faridabad to Gurugram and get down at the Sector 12 stand. Every day, I see garbage being dumped and burnt in the premises. This is a hazard for commuters’ health,” said Tayal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another commuter, Manoj Kumar, said, “Even when the enquiry counter of the bus stand is hardly 200 metres away, I have never seen any authority come and inspect the site while the garbage is being burnt.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another commuter, Manoj Kumar, said, “Even when the enquiry counter of the bus stand is hardly 200 metres away, I have never seen any authority come and inspect the site while the garbage is being burnt.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kumar added that there is a grave negligence on the part of the bus stand officials. He alleged that when he tried to raise this concern with the authorities, they said they couldn’t do anything about this. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar added that there is a grave negligence on the part of the bus stand officials. He alleged that when he tried to raise this concern with the authorities, they said they couldn’t do anything about this. {{/usCountry}}

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The depot manager Gayatri Ahlawat and other Haryana roadways authorities did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the situation.

This is not an isolated instance of waste burning at the site. On April 12, a fire broke out at the bus stand and two fire tenders were appointed to douse the fire. Depot manager Ahlawat had then said she would look into the waste burning.

In HT’s previous report, it was pointed out how the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the roadways department shifted responsibility of cleaning on each other.

Akansha Tanwar, executive engineer at Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Gurugram said the pollution authorities will conduct a ground inspection of the area.

“I have not yet received any complaints from the area. We will send a team for ground inspection and will take action against those involved according to the findings of the team,” said Tanwar.

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