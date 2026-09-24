Gurugram: Man held for bludgeoning wife to death with rod

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death with a metal rod after finding her with another man inside their bedroom in Palam Vihar on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old woman was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival after suffering multiple head injuries. (FIle photo)

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The 25-year-old woman was found lying in a pool of blood at the couple’s rented accommodation in Dharam Colony, Palam Vihar. Police said she was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the accused allegedly assaulted the man he found with his wife, but he managed to flee. The accused then repeatedly hit his wife on the head with a metal rod before fleeing the house, investigators said.

Police said the accused, a cab operator in Gurugram and Delhi, was arrested while allegedly trying to escape to Uttar Pradesh. The couple, who were from Bihar and Bareilly, respectively, had been living in the rented accommodation for the last four years.

According to investigators, the accused suspected that his wife was having an affair but had no proof. A senior police officer said he had left home as part of his daily routine but returned suddenly around 1pm on Tuesday and found the man with his wife.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the accused hit the woman multiple times on the head with a rod, causing severe injuries and bleeding. The house owner alerted police after finding the woman injured following a brawl at the house. The accused was arrested about two hours after the incident was reported, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the accused hit the woman multiple times on the head with a rod, causing severe injuries and bleeding. The house owner alerted police after finding the woman injured following a brawl at the house. The accused was arrested about two hours after the incident was reported, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR was registered against the accused on the house owner’s complaint under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Palam Vihar police station. Police said they were awaiting the woman’s family from Bihar, after which her body will be handed over following an autopsy.