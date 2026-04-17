Gurugram: Man sets self ablaze in front of police station

A 25-year-old man immolated himself by pouring petrol on himself near the entrance of the Sector 40 police station, police said on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday.

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Police said the incident took place between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday. The victim died in the course of treatment at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday. The victim was originally from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Chandigarh where he ran a transport firm.

The victim was to appear for an inquiry at the police station. A complaint was filed against him by his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday for recovery of her belongings in his possession, police said.

A senior police official, privy to incident, said that the victim brought a bottle of petrol in his car using which he set himself on fire. “Commuters raised an alarm after which cops rushed outside and doused the flame by throwing dust and sand on him,” he said, adding that the victim sustained upto 75% burn injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the woman filed a written complaint at the Sector 40 police station. She alleged that the victim had taken away several of her belongings from her accommodation in an attempt to take her along with him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the woman filed a written complaint at the Sector 40 police station. She alleged that the victim had taken away several of her belongings from her accommodation in an attempt to take her along with him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “She had contacted the police helpline and sought help from police to get the belongings back. Police had asked the victim to appear for an inquiry. He reached the station from Chandigarh but instead of going inside, he set himself on fire. His car with some belonging of the woman including her laptop was found parked outside the station entrance,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She had contacted the police helpline and sought help from police to get the belongings back. Police had asked the victim to appear for an inquiry. He reached the station from Chandigarh but instead of going inside, he set himself on fire. His car with some belonging of the woman including her laptop was found parked outside the station entrance,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Turan said they were living together in Gurugram’s Sector 31 a year back. The couple planned to get married but due to disputes both separated. Their families were aware about their separation and financial dispute between them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turan said they were living together in Gurugram’s Sector 31 a year back. The couple planned to get married but due to disputes both separated. Their families were aware about their separation and financial dispute between them. {{/usCountry}}

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“If the family suspects foul play or submits any written complaint against the woman, necessary legal procedure will be followed for further investigation after registering an FIR,” he added.

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