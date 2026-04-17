...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gurugram: Man sets self ablaze in front of police station

A 25-year-old man immolated himself by pouring petrol on himself near the entrance of the Sector 40 police station, police said on Thursday

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 05:26 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
Advertisement

A 25-year-old man immolated himself by pouring petrol on himself near the entrance of the Sector 40 police station, police said on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday. The victim died in the course of treatment at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday. The victim was originally from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Chandigarh where he ran a transport firm.

The victim was to appear for an inquiry at the police station. A complaint was filed against him by his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday for recovery of her belongings in his possession, police said.

A senior police official, privy to incident, said that the victim brought a bottle of petrol in his car using which he set himself on fire. “Commuters raised an alarm after which cops rushed outside and doused the flame by throwing dust and sand on him,” he said, adding that the victim sustained upto 75% burn injuries.

“If the family suspects foul play or submits any written complaint against the woman, necessary legal procedure will be followed for further investigation after registering an FIR,” he added.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram: Man sets self ablaze in front of police station
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.