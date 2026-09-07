Gurugram: Posing as cops, duo swaps woman’s gold bangles with fake ornaments

Two men posing as policemen allegedly duped a 65-year-old woman of her gold bangles in Sector 7 Extension on September 1 after warning her that wearing the ornaments openly was unsafe, police said on Sunday. An FIR was registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified suspects at New Colony police station.

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Police said the incident took place around 9.15am when Sarla Kumari, a resident of Sector 7 Extension, was walking home from a local temple. According to a complaint filed by her husband, the two men on a bike intercepted her near a house, identified themselves as police officials and asked her to put her bangles inside her bag.

Investigators said the suspects handed Kumari a piece of white paper, offered to wrap the bangles securely and placed the packet in her purse. When she reached home and opened it, she found that her original gold ornaments had been replaced with fake ones.

The couple subsequently approached New Colony police station and submitted a written complaint. Following preliminary verification, the FIR was registered on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said police teams have scanned CCTV footage along the route to track the suspects and are working to identify the vehicle’s registration details. Legal action will be taken against the suspects in accordance with the law, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said police teams have scanned CCTV footage along the route to track the suspects and are working to identify the vehicle’s registration details. Legal action will be taken against the suspects in accordance with the law, they added. {{/usCountry}}