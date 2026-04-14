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Gururgam: 65-yr-old killed while crossing NH-48 near Ambience Mall

The victim was jaywalking and had crossed one carriageway and was crossing the other; employer alerted family after he failed to report to work, police said

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 06:52 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A 65-year-old man was killed after a speeding car struck him while he was crossing the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near the Sirhaul border on Monday morning, police said, adding that he was jaywalking.

Gururgam: 65-yr-old killed while crossing NH-48 near Ambience Mall

The deceased was identified as Samson Samuel, a resident of Chattarpur Enclave Phase-II in Delhi, officers added. Police said the accident took place at 10.22am when Samuel, who had arrived from Delhi, got down from a bus in front of Ambience Mall and was crossing the expressway towards Udyog Vihar Phase-V to reach his workplace.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the Hyundai Santro , bearing a Delhi registration number, was moving on the left to enter the underpass at the Sirhaul border for a U-turn when it hit Samuel.

The deceased’s son, told police that his father had crossed one carriageway and was crossing the other when the car struck him. “Impact was such that he had landed on the car bonnet causing fracture to his left arm and head injury. He had collapsed immediately at the spot,” he said.

 
delhi-jaipur expressway accident gurugram police
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