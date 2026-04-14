A 65-year-old man was killed after a speeding car struck him while he was crossing the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near the Sirhaul border on Monday morning, police said, adding that he was jaywalking.

Gururgam: 65-yr-old killed while crossing NH-48 near Ambience Mall

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The deceased was identified as Samson Samuel, a resident of Chattarpur Enclave Phase-II in Delhi, officers added. Police said the accident took place at 10.22am when Samuel, who had arrived from Delhi, got down from a bus in front of Ambience Mall and was crossing the expressway towards Udyog Vihar Phase-V to reach his workplace.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the Hyundai Santro , bearing a Delhi registration number, was moving on the left to enter the underpass at the Sirhaul border for a U-turn when it hit Samuel.

The deceased’s son, told police that his father had crossed one carriageway and was crossing the other when the car struck him. “Impact was such that he had landed on the car bonnet causing fracture to his left arm and head injury. He had collapsed immediately at the spot,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The driver took Samuel to a private hospital in DLF Phase-III, where he was declared dead on arrival, his son said. The victim’s manage told police they learnt of the accident after calling him when he failed to report to work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The driver took Samuel to a private hospital in DLF Phase-III, where he was declared dead on arrival, his son said. The victim’s manage told police they learnt of the accident after calling him when he failed to report to work. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Turan said an FIR was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Udyog Vihar police station. “The driver was served notice and will be arrested soon,” he said, adding the body will be handed over after autopsy on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turan said an FIR was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Udyog Vihar police station. “The driver was served notice and will be arrested soon,” he said, adding the body will be handed over after autopsy on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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