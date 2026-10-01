Haryana clears 1,662-crore tender for Gurugram Metro Phase 2 construction

The Haryana government has approved the ₹1,662-crore civil construction tender, including 18% GST, for phase two of the Gurugram Metro from Sector 9 to DLF Cyber City through Old Gurugram, with the tender expected to be floated within a week, a senior Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) official said.

The tender includes double-decker stretches at Bajghera and along Old Delhi Road, aimed at easing congestion and improving traffic movement. (HT)

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The 15.3-kilometre elevated corridor will have 14 stations, including Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar phase 4, Udyog Vihar phase 5 and DLF Cyber City. It will provide interchanges with the existing Rapid Metro and the Namo Bharat Rail corridor.

“The Haryana government has approved the tender for civil construction of phase two of the project from Sector 9 to Cyber City. The tender of ₹1662 crore will be floated within a week. Apart from constructing the metro corridor, the tender also includes building double-decker stretches at Bajghera and a longer stretch of double-decker stretches on Old Delhi Road,” a senior GMRL official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The official said the double-decker stretches were included as per the requirement by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to reduce congestion and facilitate smoother traffic movement. “We are expecting that the tender for the metro depot will also get approval soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said the double-decker stretches were included as per the requirement by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to reduce congestion and facilitate smoother traffic movement. “We are expecting that the tender for the metro depot will also get approval soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The ₹1,662-crore civil construction tender covers the physical infrastructure required for the 15.3-km elevated metro corridor, including construction of the elevated viaduct, metro stations, track and other associated civil works. It also includes the proposed double-decker stretches at Bajghera and on Old Delhi Road. Signalling, electrical, traction and design works are outside the scope of the civil construction tender and will be taken up separately.

The tender had been sent to the state government after World Bank approval in June. A senior government official said the chief minister’s office raised observations and objections, following which the tender was sent back to metro authorities for changes before receiving approval.

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GMRL is executing the project, whose cost was revised from ₹5,452 crore to ₹10,266 crore in May owing to inflation and revised GST rates.

Under phase one, GMRL is constructing around 15 km from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, including 13 metro stations, besides a spur to Sector 101 near Dwarka Expressway. Construction began in September last year, and around 15% of work has been completed.

The phase-one stations include Millennium City Centre, Sector 45, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase VI, Sector-10, Sector 37, Basai Village, Sector 101 and Sector 9. The Haryana government last month decided to acquire land under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 after several private owners declined to sell land under the metro purchase policy.