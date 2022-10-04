Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana CM Khattar meets investors in Dubai for ‘global city’ project

Haryana CM Khattar meets investors in Dubai for ‘global city’ project

gurugram news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:24 AM IST

In a bid to attract investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ‘Global City and Logistics Hub’ project in Gurugram, a high-level delegation led by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a roundtable conference in Dubai on Monday

Gurugram, India - Sept. 17, 2022: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh during Vishwakarma Day celebrations at Leisure Valley Ground, in Gurugram, India, on Saturday, September 17, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

In a bid to attract investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ‘Global City and Logistics Hub’ project in Gurugram, a high-level delegation led by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a roundtable conference in Dubai on Monday.

The ‘Global City and Logistics Hub’ project is being developed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and is aimed at redefining the concept of urban development. An official spokesperson said that the project will showcase what cities of the future will look like through its sustainability focus, future-oriented infrastructure planning and design.

The roundtable was conducted to understand and consider valuable inputs and seek interest of real estate developers prior to official launch of the project, the spokesperson said. Similar conferences were conducted in the past in Gurugram and Mumbai with Indian stakeholders.

The chief minister in his address said the state government wanted to develop the project in the central business district of Gurugram with an intensive focus on modern technology, future-oriented industries, low carbon green infrastructure and ease of living.

“The creation of this unique, modern and urban ecosystem would act as fulcrum for new technology and innovation”, Khattar said, adding that it would position Gurugram on the global map.

Khattar said that it will be a mixed-land use project and will be developed on about 1,080 acres of land.

The real estate developers who attended the conference included Sobha Realty, Nakheel, Emaar, Lulu Group, DP World, Sharaf Group, Ellington Properties, Dubai Investments, Gulf Islamic Investments, Al-Marjan, Al-Hamra, Tabreed, Danube Properties, Dalands Properties and Tabreed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP