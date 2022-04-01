Haryana contractor threatens top HRECL official for confidential details

A top official of the Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation Limited (HRECL) on Friday alleged that a contractor barged into his office here and allegedly threatened him for refusing to disclose details of tenders, police said.

Deepak Kundu, general manager of HRECL, also shot off a letter narrating the incident to Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran, and the police are verifying the complaint, they said.

According to the complainant, Baljit Yadav of Sector 4 allegedly barged into the HRECL office on Khandsa Road and sought details of tenders for a contract of bus body manufacturing, the police said.

"He wanted details of other competing firms and the rates proposed by them. I told him it was confidential and I was not allowed to share same. Hearing this, he got very angry and started abusing in front of the entire staff. He even threatened me with dire consequences," Kundu alleged in his complaint.

The local Sadar police station said an investigation was launched based on the complaint.

"We have received the complaint and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law," said SHO Dinesh Kumar said.

