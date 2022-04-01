Haryana contractor threatens top HRECL official for confidential details
A top official of the Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation Limited (HRECL) on Friday alleged that a contractor barged into his office here and allegedly threatened him for refusing to disclose details of tenders, police said.
Deepak Kundu, general manager of HRECL, also shot off a letter narrating the incident to Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran, and the police are verifying the complaint, they said.
According to the complainant, Baljit Yadav of Sector 4 allegedly barged into the HRECL office on Khandsa Road and sought details of tenders for a contract of bus body manufacturing, the police said.
"He wanted details of other competing firms and the rates proposed by them. I told him it was confidential and I was not allowed to share same. Hearing this, he got very angry and started abusing in front of the entire staff. He even threatened me with dire consequences," Kundu alleged in his complaint.
The local Sadar police station said an investigation was launched based on the complaint.
"We have received the complaint and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law," said SHO Dinesh Kumar said.
No UP worker will migrate for employment: Minister Rajbhar
Uttar Pradesh labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar has said now no labourer of Uttar Pradesh would be compelled to migrate to other state in search of employment as the state government will make every effort to provide them work. Rajbhar also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for giving him the responsibility of labour and employment ministry.
LeT terrorist killed in Shopian encounter
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. The slain militant has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Shiekh of Shopian. A police spokesman said that based on specific input regarding presence of a terrorist in Turkwangam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police along with 44RR and 178 battalion of CRPF.
Woman’s bid to set self afire near Lok Bhawan foiled
A 52-year-old woman allegedly tried to immolate herself by putting kerosene on her body near Lok Bhawan secretariat on Vidhan Sabha Marg in Lucknow on Friday afternoon, police officials said. They said the attempt was foiled by vigilant police personnel deployed there. The woman accused police personnel of Lucknow's Gosaiganj police station of sending her son to jail in a false case—an allegation denied by senior police officers. They said the matter was being enquired.
Woman who hurled petrol bomb at CRPF bunker in Sopore arrested
A 41-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for hurling a petrol bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore three days ago. Akthar, was arrested from north Kashmir's Baramulla district and is an overground Lashkar-e-Taiba worker, police said. She has three cases registered against her at different police stations in north Kashmir. A mother of four a resident of Sheeri village on Uri Baramulla highway, Akthar, is a mother of four.
Sanitation workers’ death: Demand for action against private agency
Lucknow Municipal Corporation corporators on Friday kept up the pressure on authorities over the death of two sanitation workers while cleaning a sewer in Sadatganj area on Tuesday, even as they demanded action against the private agency that was given the contract to clean sewers. Another corporator Girish Mishra said, “The agency given the sewer cleaning work was not performing the task properly and also not following norms.”
