The Haryana education department has sought an explanation from Gurugram district elementary education officer (DEEO) Sumita Rangi over the alleged delay in allocating funds for cleanliness and housekeeping work at government primary schools, according to a Directorate of School Education letter dated August 20, seen by HT.

Haryana flags ‘delay in releasing’ cleanliness funds to Gurugram govt schools

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The department asked the DEEOs of Gurugram, Faridabad and Jhajjar to clarify why funds released for the work had not been allocated to the concerned schools.

The funds, ₹8,000 per school per month for the 2026-27 academic session, are meant for government primary schools without part-time cleaning workers. Gurugram has 135 primary schools. The money can be used for cleaning premises, roofs, toilets and playgrounds, besides drainage and removal of stagnant water. It is to be provided for 10 months a year, excluding school vacations.

The department said the funds were released to district elementary education officers as budget-controlling officers, after which schools are to spend the money through their school management committees (SMCs) as per prescribed rules.

Dushyant Thakran, a teacher at Sushant Lok Government Primary School, said, “The money has not been credited for months. Some bills from last year are also pending. Schools are expected to maintain cleanliness, and the principal and the teachers often spend out of their pockets. Such delays only cause distress for us.”

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{{^usCountry}} Mukesh Yadav, a teacher at Fazilpur Jharsa Government Primary School, told HT, “The amount gets credited once in every two-three months via the treasurer office. It does not come monthly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mukesh Yadav, a teacher at Fazilpur Jharsa Government Primary School, told HT, “The amount gets credited once in every two-three months via the treasurer office. It does not come monthly.” {{/usCountry}}

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Gurugram DEEO Sumita Rangi denied the allegations. “There is no delay, all schools have received funds,” she told HT.

The latest letter also referred to an April 29 directive on cleanliness, housekeeping and gardening-related works and expenditure of the allocated budget, addressed to district and block-level officials, school heads and SMCs across Haryana.