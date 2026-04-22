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Haryana forms panel to inspect colleges, universities across state

Three-member team to assess amenities and teaching quality; timeline, criteria and action plan yet to be detailed by department.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 09:24 am IST
By Mihika Shah
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The Haryana higher education department has constituted a three-member committee to conduct formal inspections of educational institutions across the state, officials said on Tuesday.

Haryana forms panel to inspect colleges, universities across state

According to a letter issued the same day, the panel will inspect state-run, private and self-financing universities and colleges. The exercise is aimed at evaluating basic amenities and improving the overall quality of teaching and academic activities in these institutions.

The committee comprises Karan Singh, personal secretary to education minister Mahipal Dhanda; Satroop Dhanda, member of Haryana State Higher Education Council (HSHEC); and Pardeep Jaglan, personal assistant to the education minister.

“We are soon going to initiate inspections across universities and colleges and will subsequently submit reports on their status. Further plans are under discussion,” Jaglan told HT.

Officials and academics welcomed the move, saying it could help strengthen institutional standards. Pushpa Antil, principal of Dronacharya Government College in Gurugram, said, “It is definitely a good initiative by the state government. Such initiatives also motivate colleges and universities to achieve their yearly targets.”

 
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