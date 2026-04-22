The Haryana higher education department has constituted a three-member committee to conduct formal inspections of educational institutions across the state, officials said on Tuesday.

Haryana forms panel to inspect colleges, universities across state

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According to a letter issued the same day, the panel will inspect state-run, private and self-financing universities and colleges. The exercise is aimed at evaluating basic amenities and improving the overall quality of teaching and academic activities in these institutions.

The committee comprises Karan Singh, personal secretary to education minister Mahipal Dhanda; Satroop Dhanda, member of Haryana State Higher Education Council (HSHEC); and Pardeep Jaglan, personal assistant to the education minister.

“We are soon going to initiate inspections across universities and colleges and will subsequently submit reports on their status. Further plans are under discussion,” Jaglan told HT.

Officials and academics welcomed the move, saying it could help strengthen institutional standards. Pushpa Antil, principal of Dronacharya Government College in Gurugram, said, “It is definitely a good initiative by the state government. Such initiatives also motivate colleges and universities to achieve their yearly targets.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sanjay Kaushik, Vice Chancellor of Gurugram University, said the step would bring positive changes. “We are bringing in several new initiatives in our university. Such inspections help in further strengthening academic and administrative standards,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjay Kaushik, Vice Chancellor of Gurugram University, said the step would bring positive changes. “We are bringing in several new initiatives in our university. Such inspections help in further strengthening academic and administrative standards,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, information regarding when the inspections will begin, the criteria or benchmarks to be used for evaluation, whether the reports will be made public, and what action will be taken against non-compliant institutions has not been made available to HT yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, information regarding when the inspections will begin, the criteria or benchmarks to be used for evaluation, whether the reports will be made public, and what action will be taken against non-compliant institutions has not been made available to HT yet. {{/usCountry}}

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