Haryana govt announces measures to ease property registrations

The Haryana government on Friday announced the expansion of the online e-appointment services aimed at reducing the waiting time for property registration.

Officials said that the decision was taken following an increase in property registrations and demand among buyers. (HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides, it also increased the slot of e-appointments for Gurugram from 100 to 300 per day while tatkal e-appointments have been increased from 10 to 60 per day in every tehsil and sub tehsil of the district, officials said. Across the rest of the state, the number of available e-appointments have been increased from 100 to 200 a day while e-tatkal appointments have been raised to 50 per day from 10 in all tehsils and sub tehsils.

A government spokesperson said that the decision was taken following an increase in property registrations and demand among buyers. To ensure the implementation of this decision, all deputy commissioners in the state have been directed to communicate this directive to all sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars and to prominently display this information on notice boards in tehsils, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subash Sharma, a city-based real estate consultant, said that while the measures would help clear the backlog of pending registrations, the number should have been increased more. “The property registration work has increased so the tokens have been increased. But this will improve things nominally,” he said.

In a related development, the government said that it has granted authority to sub-divisional officers (civil) and district revenue officers (DRO) to undertake property registration work. This decision will further enhance transparency and efficiency in the property registration process, ensuring a smoother experience for citizens, the government spokesperson said.

The existing serial numbers of property deeds, presently available in the tehsil offices of district headquarters, will now be managed and maintained by the SDO (civil) of the respective district headquarters and the DRO, he added. In addition, serial numbers within tehsil headquarters of each independent sub-division will continue to be managed by the respective SDO (civil), the spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON