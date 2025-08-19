Haryana govt finalises action plan to fix Gurugram’s civic woes

The district may soon see a significant shift in its civic landscape, with the Haryana government finalising an action plan to address chronic issues such as waste mismanagement, drainage failures, power line hazards, and stray animals. The plan, described as a potential “Model of Governance” for the city, was prepared under the supervision of chief principal secretary to the chief minister, Rajesh Khullar, during his six-day stay in Gurugram. Chief principal secretary to the chief minister, Rajesh Khulla address officials at a review session at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) on Monday. (HT Photo)

Khullar said the initiative was designed after consultations with residents, RWAs and civic groups and could serve as a template for other cities. “The action plan will first be implemented here, and if it proves successful, it will become Gurugram’s own ‘Model of Governance,’ which can then be replicated across Haryana,” he told HT.

The roadmap targets some of the city’s most persistent grievances, including open garbage burning, unchecked dumping, poor waste collection, and flooding during monsoons. It also calls for stricter enforcement against power-related accidents, road repair lapses, and weak accountability among civic officials.

Councillors’ voices heard

On Monday, Khullar chaired two review sessions at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA). The first brought together Mayor Rajrani Malhotra and Municipal Corporation councillors, who flagged ward-level concerns ranging from overflowing drains to irregular waste collection.

Khullar assured them that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was personally monitoring the situation. “Positive results will be visible very soon, but councillors’ cooperation will be key,” he said.

In the second session, Khullar met Class-I district officers and focused on the rising number of electrocution incidents and power failures during rains. He instructed Police Commissioner Vikas Arora to ensure FIRs are registered against the responsible JE, SDO or XEN in case of power-related accidents.

He also cancelled all leaves for Power Department staff till November and ordered officers to personally inspect field areas. They have been tasked with trimming and safely disposing of tree branches around high-tension lines. “Every accident linked to negligence will now carry accountability,” he said.

Crackdown on garbage dumping and burning

Khullar announced a crackdown on illegal waste practices. He directed that garbage trucks bringing waste from outside Gurugram would face immediate seizure and prosecution, and instructed both the Municipal Corporation and police to monitor dumping hotspots.

He also held police station heads (SHOs) responsible for preventing open burning of garbage. “Strict action will be taken against violators, and SHOs will be held accountable for lapses,” Khullar said, stressing that open burning had worsened the city’s already poor air quality.

Personal accountability drive

Khullar emphasised that senior officials must cultivate teamwork and responsibility. “Every officer must take responsibility for the stretch from their home to their office. Quick results will not only resolve complaints but also restore faith in governance,” he said.

He added that during his six-day stay, he toured multiple neighbourhoods and spoke directly with residents to understand ground realities. “The impact of this work should be visible in daily life so that people themselves recognise and appreciate the change,” he said.

Towards a model city

Officials said the action plan’s broader goal is to place Gurugram on a path of sustainable civic management. By blending resident feedback with inter-departmental coordination and strict enforcement, the government hopes to plug long-standing gaps in urban governance.

For citizens, however, the success of the initiative will depend on delivery. Gurugram has struggled for years with chronic flooding, overflowing drains, erratic power supply, and ineffective waste management — problems that have eroded public trust in civic agencies. Whether this action plan can translate into lasting improvements will determine if the city can truly claim its own “model of governance.”