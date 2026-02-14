Chandigarh, Haryana Human Rights Commission member Deep Bhatia has summoned the officer in charge of the SIT probing the death of a 25-year-old doctor, who was allegedly set on fire last year, a statement said on Saturday. Haryana human rights panel summons SIT in-charge in doctor death case after complaint

The direction followed a complaint filed by Gayatri Yadav, the mother of the victim, alleging that no effective action has been taken in the case.

The officer has been asked to appear with the complete investigation record in April.

Dr Bhavna Yadav, a native of Rajasthan, died of severe burn injuries in April 2025. Police had arrested Udesh Kumar, a clerk posted at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar, in connection with her death.

In her complaint to the Human Rights Commission , Gayatri Yadav alleged that Udesh Kumar had set her daughter on fire in his university room. She further alleged that the police, in connivance with the accused, released him and failed to take effective action in the matter.

Seeking justice, she demanded a fair and impartial investigation.

In an official statement, the Commission said Bhatia has taken a strict stand in the matter, which involves serious allegations of a young doctor being set on fire in a university room in Hisar, adding that no compromise with due process of justice will be tolerated.

Taking serious note of the complaint, Bhatia had earlier sought a fresh status report. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the State Crime Branch, Bhondsi, Gurugram.

During the investigation, the parties concerned were interrogated on December 12 last year. On December 29, the case file was presented before the State Police Complaint Authority, Panchkula, and the spot where the incident took place was inspected on January 12.

However, the order stated that the Commission could not be satisfied with mere procedural formalities.

HHRC Assistant Registrar Puneet Arora said that to assess the fairness, transparency and progress of the probe, the Commission has directed the SIT in-charge to appear in person on the next date of hearing along with the complete original investigation record, including all relevant documents and material evidence, for the Commission's perusal.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for April 6.

Bhatia said that if any negligence, bias or deliberate laxity is found in the investigation, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned officials.

"The dignity of human life and the fairness of the legal process are paramount, and the Commission remains fully committed to upholding these principles," he said.

