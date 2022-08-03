Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana man thrashes health workers for vaccinating his daughter, nabbed

Published on Aug 03, 2022 07:09 PM IST
In a complaint to the police, health worker Nirmal Yadav said on July 29 she along with some ASHA and Anganwadi workers had administered vaccine jabs to the girls at the immunisation centre in Nihalgarh village when their father, Harun, reached there and created a ruckus.
The girl was vaccinated after her mother’s consent. (Representational image)
A man was nabbed on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and beating health workers for administering doses of anti-measles vaccine to his two daughter who were brought to the immunisation centre by her mother, police said.

Earlier, the police had said Covid-19 vaccine was administered.

In a complaint to the police, health worker Nirmal Yadav said on July 29 she along with some ASHA and Anganwadi workers had administered vaccine jabs to the girls at the immunisation centre in Nihalgarh village when their father, Harun, reached there and created a ruckus.

"The girls under 12 years were vaccinated after her mother's consent. But Harun not only abused us but also thrashed and threatened to kill us if we entered the village again. We somehow escaped," she said in her complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (abusing), the police said.

Harun, a driver by profession, was nabbed on Wednesday. During questioning he confessed to his crime. He was produced in a city court which sent him to judicial custody, said Arvind Kumar, the SHO of Sadar, Tauru police station.

