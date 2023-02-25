Haryana student arrested for lodging fake car theft complaint to claim insurance

A fourth-year law student was arrested for allegedly lodging a false car theft complaint to claim the insurance money and later setting the vehicle on fire to evade police, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Deepak (23), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana.

On February 2, an incident of theft was reported at Baba Haridas Nagar police station where complainant Sachin stated that his Honda City car was stolen by someone from Uggersen Park on February 1 around 8 pm, Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, police said.

During the investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the said area and noticed another car being driven alongside the "stolen" one. The number plate of the second car was not clear. The trail was followed through CCTV footage to Jharoda Border, they said.

At Jharoda Border, police found that an I-IO car was being used for the crime. It was registered in Deepak’s name, who was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Deepak disclosed that he along with the complainant Sachin, who is his college friend, wanted to purchase a new car, but the rate of their vehicle had dropped due to it being an old model. In order to get the insurance claim, they made a plan to report a theft complaint of the car, police said.

Sachin lodged a car after Deepak along with his friend Krishan reached Najafgarh-Nangloi Road and took the car with them. They wanted to sell the car to scrap dealers to earn some extra money, but after two days, Sachin informed Deepak that police were chasing the vehicle with the help of CCTV camera footages, police said.

They made a plan to set the vehicle on fire at an abandoned place in Haryana, police said.

The insurance claimed by Sachin is currently under process. Police are checking the involvement of the complainant in the incident. They have some evidence and are working on it, police added.

