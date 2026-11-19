The Haryana government on Wednesday suspended an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer over alleged negligence and involvement in illegal tree felling in Alipur Reserve Forest in Faridabad in November, following complaints by environmentalists and residents and an inspection by forest department officials earlier this month.

According to the suspension order, accessed by HT, Jhalkar Uyake, deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Faridabad, was suspended under Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. The order did not specify the duration of his suspension.

The action followed complaints by environmentalists and residents about large-scale tree felling in the reserve forest. An inspection was subsequently conducted by the divisional forest officer and other forest department officials earlier this month.

Kailash Bhiduri, a member of Save Aravallis Trust, said environmentalists had raised the issue with the forest department, alleging that nearly 25 acres of Alipur Reserve Forest had been cleared through large-scale felling of mature trees.

He alleged that the activity violated the Punjab and Haryana high court’s April 2, 2026, order prohibiting tree felling across Haryana without prior permission from the court.

“Tree felling was taking place earlier as well, but the pace has accelerated significantly this month. The loss of such a large stretch of forest must be accounted for, and compensatory plantation should be undertaken. This is also a clear violation of the Punjab and Haryana high court’s order prohibiting tree felling without prior court permission,” he said.

Bhiduri alleged that large vilayati kikar trees had also been felled in the name of pruning.

According to the suspension order, Uyake’s headquarters during the suspension period will be the office of the principal chief conservator of forests (HoFF) in Panchkula.

Forest department officials said a team visited Punhana, known for its sawmill market, last week to trace timber suspected to have been sourced from Alipur Reserve Forest. The team seized timber after identifying it as having originated from government-owned trees, officials said.

Following the operation, the Haryana government suspended a forest ranger with immediate effect on November 12. Two other forest officials were subsequently placed under suspension in connection with the alleged illegal felling.

Meanwhile, Haryana forests, environment and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh said compensatory plantation would be undertaken in the area where the trees had been felled.

KC Meena, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forest force (HoFF), Haryana forest department, said an investigation into the alleged illegal felling had been initiated.

“An FIR will be registered against all those found involved in the illegal felling of trees,” he said.