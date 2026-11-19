Haryana suspends IFS officer over illicit felling of trees in Faridabad, orders FIR
Environmentalists had raised the issue with the forest department, alleging that nearly 25 acres of Alipur Reserve Forest had been cleared through large-scale felling of mature trees
The Haryana government on Wednesday suspended an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer over alleged negligence and involvement in illegal tree felling in Alipur Reserve Forest in Faridabad in November, following complaints by environmentalists and residents and an inspection by forest department officials earlier this month.
According to the suspension order, accessed by HT, Jhalkar Uyake, deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Faridabad, was suspended under Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. The order did not specify the duration of his suspension.
The action followed complaints by environmentalists and residents about large-scale tree felling in the reserve forest. An inspection was subsequently conducted by the divisional forest officer and other forest department officials earlier this month.
Kailash Bhiduri, a member of Save Aravallis Trust, said environmentalists had raised the issue with the forest department, alleging that nearly 25 acres of Alipur Reserve Forest had been cleared through large-scale felling of mature trees.
He alleged that the activity violated the Punjab and Haryana high court’s April 2, 2026, order prohibiting tree felling across Haryana without prior permission from the court.
“Tree felling was taking place earlier as well, but the pace has accelerated significantly this month. The loss of such a large stretch of forest must be accounted for, and compensatory plantation should be undertaken. This is also a clear violation of the Punjab and Haryana high court’s order prohibiting tree felling without prior court permission,” he said.
Bhiduri alleged that large vilayati kikar trees had also been felled in the name of pruning.
According to the suspension order, Uyake’s headquarters during the suspension period will be the office of the principal chief conservator of forests (HoFF) in Panchkula.
Forest department officials said a team visited Punhana, known for its sawmill market, last week to trace timber suspected to have been sourced from Alipur Reserve Forest. The team seized timber after identifying it as having originated from government-owned trees, officials said.
Following the operation, the Haryana government suspended a forest ranger with immediate effect on November 12. Two other forest officials were subsequently placed under suspension in connection with the alleged illegal felling.
Meanwhile, Haryana forests, environment and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh said compensatory plantation would be undertaken in the area where the trees had been felled.
KC Meena, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forest force (HoFF), Haryana forest department, said an investigation into the alleged illegal felling had been initiated.
“An FIR will be registered against all those found involved in the illegal felling of trees,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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