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Haryana to procure 500 new buses for high-demand intercity routes

The Department of State Transport (DST) on Friday floated a tender of around ₹174 crore to purchase 500 buses for intercity routes as part of its 2026-27 fleet expansion plan, an official said

Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 08:10:01 IST
By Abhishek Bhatia
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The Department of State Transport (DST) on Friday floated a tender of around 174 crore to purchase 500 buses for intercity routes as part of its 2026-27 fleet expansion plan, an official said.

The tender invites bids until September 1 for the procurement of non-AC, diesel-powered buses that meet Bharat Stage-VI emission standards.
The tender invites bids until September 1 for the procurement of non-AC, diesel-powered buses that meet Bharat Stage-VI emission standards.

The tender invites bids until September 1 for the procurement of non-AC, diesel-powered buses that meet Bharat Stage-VI emission standards.

The buses will be deployed on high-commuter-demand routes, including Haryana’s 14 districts in the national capital region (NCR).

A senior DST official said that routes will be decided after the delivery of the first batch of buses, either later this year or in early 2027.

“The state’s high-powered purchase committee has finalised the rate of procurement for each bus. The successful bidder will initially supply a prototype bus to undergo a technical and safety evaluation, following which phased monthly supplies will be completed in the next ten months,” the senior official said.

The official added that the buses will have an aerodynamic body design for better fuel efficiency, an overall length of 11.2 metres, a 3x2 fixed seating arrangement, a maximum speed of 80 kmph, and three electronic display boards.

An internal report of Haryana Roadways from September 2025 ranked top-performing depots based on earnings per kilometre (EPK), with its depot at Delhi bagging first position at an EPK of 35 per km, followed by Faridabad ( 30), Yamunanagar ( 29.73), Ambala ( 28.89), Gurugram ( 28.51) and Nuh ( 24.66).

 
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