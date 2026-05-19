...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Haryana to undertake zone-wise drone surveys to map drains discharging into Yamuna

Haryana to undertake zone-wise drone surveys to map drains discharging into Yamuna

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:43 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Chandigarh, Haryana will undertake zone-wise drone surveys to map all drains and sub-drains discharging into the Yamuna and monitor both water flow and water quality.

Haryana to undertake zone-wise drone surveys to map drains discharging into Yamuna

The initiative is aimed at identifying pollution hotspots and strengthening source-level monitoring, on the lines of similar surveys being conducted in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The drive is part of a Haryana government's extensive action plan focusing on sewage treatment, industrial waste management and real-time monitoring of drain pollution. The action plan has been launched to rejuvenate the Yamuna river and reducing pollution entering Delhi through inter-state drains.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the state's comprehensive pollution control strategy aimed at preventing contaminated water of Haryana drains from entering Delhi through the Yamuna river system, an official statement said.

The review meeting focused on strengthening sewage treatment infrastructure, reducing biochemical oxygen demand levels and ensuring strict monitoring of industrial discharge across the state.

On the industrial side, 17 common effluent treatment plants with a combined capacity of 184.5 MLD are operational in the state. Two CETPs with a capacity of 19 MLD are under upgradation, while eight new CETPs with a capacity of 146 MLD have been proposed to strengthen industrial wastewater treatment infrastructure.

The officials further informed the meeting that nine new STPs with a proposed treatment capacity of 510 MLD are planned under the future expansion strategy.

The HSPCB has also prepared a detailed action plan covering STPs, CETPs and drain tapping projects to ensure compliance with pollution control norms. Work on different components of the project is already underway, with timelines ranging from December 2025 to December 2028.

The state has also set ambitious water quality targets under the Yamuna Action Plan-2019.

As part of the source-control strategy, Haryana also plans to introduce in-situ treatment facilities on all major drains in coordination with the Irrigation Department to treat pollutants before they spread downstream.

The officials said the coordinated efforts between Haryana and Delhi are expected to significantly improve the ecological health of the Yamuna river in the coming years.

Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Agarwal, and HSPCB Member Secretary Yogesh Kumar were among the senior officers present in the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
pollution control yamuna haryana chandigarh
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Haryana to undertake zone-wise drone surveys to map drains discharging into Yamuna
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.