40-year-old cop hurt in hit-and-run case in Gurugram

A 40-year-old head constable was critically injured after his motorcycle was allegedly rammed by a speeding car while he was returning to his residence in Bhondsi, police said on Saturday.

Police said a passerby helped the victim and got him admitted to a hospital and informed his family members. (Photo for representation)

Police said the incident took place around 12.30am on June 30, but a case was registered on Friday, adding that they are yet to arrest the driver of the speeding car.

The victim, Ram Kishan, who hails from Charki Dadri and is posted at the MG Road police post, was on his way to the police residential complex at Bhondsi, where he lives with his wife and children. He met with the accident near the complex gate.

“I was close to entering the complex when a white car rammed my bike. I suffered severe injuries, including a fracture in my left leg. The driver of the car fled from the spot. I was screaming for help, but no one came to my rescue,” Ram Kishan said.

The victim said after around five minutes, the car driver returned to the spot and he thought he would take him to a hospital, but to his utter surprise, he picked the car registration number plate lying on the road and left. “I requested him to take me to the hospital as I was in severe pain, but he ignored my request and fled,” he said.

According to police, Ram Kishan was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after which he registered a complaint.

A case was registered against the unidentified car driver under sections 279, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station.

Samer (who goes by his first name), the station house officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station, said they have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage of the stretch to identify the suspect.

“We have also scanned cameras of other routes connecting to Sohna Road to identify the car,” the SHO added.