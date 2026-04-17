...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Heatwave advisory issued in Gurugram; Hospitals told to prepare for surge in cases

The district’s health department on Thursday issued a public health advisory for heat wave amid rising mercury levels over the past four days, officials said

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:26 am IST
By Abhishek Bhatia
Advertisement

The district’s health department on Thursday issued a public health advisory for heat wave amid rising mercury levels over the past four days, officials said.

The advisory warned residents to stay indoors during the peak afternoon hours and remain hydrated.

The advisory issued under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) framework, warned residents to stay indoors during the peak afternoon hours and remain hydrated. Officials reported that the season’s highest temperature of 40.6°C was recorded on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A senior official at the health department said that daily monitoring of heat stroke, OPD visits for heat-related symptoms, emergency admissions and water-borne disease spikes will be tracked at civil and sub-divisional hospitals in the districts. “Based on the cases, dedicated wards of four to five beds will be set up at five major health facilities in the district,” the senior official said, requesting anonymity.

According to officials, the heat-related illness will be tracked at seven sites located at Medanta, Paras, Civil Hospital Sector 10, Fortis, Kriti, Artemis, and Pushpanjali in the district. “Hospitals have been advised to stock up electrolytes, icepacks, and IV fluids (normal saline, RL) and essential emergency drugs, along with cooling protocols followed at emergency wards,” said Dr Lokveer Singh, chief medical officer of Gurugram.

The forecast indicates that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C over the next three days, with no significant change thereafter. No heat-related cases have been reported in the district so far.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Heatwave advisory issued in Gurugram; Hospitals told to prepare for surge in cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.