Nahan/Yamunanagar, Four people riding on motorcycles were killed on the spot as a truck loaded with maize overturned on them on Friday morning in the Lal Dhang area of Yamunanagar district near the world-renowned pilgrimage site of Kaleshwar Mahadev under Pratap Nagar police station.

Himachal: 3 killed as temple-bound family meets with fatal accident

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According to Pratap Nagar police, the victims of the accident, which occurred on the Jagadhri-Paonta National Highway, consisted of a father, his two daughters, and a relative, while the mother suffered critical injuries.

The family was on their way to offer prayers at the Shri Renukaji Temple in the Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh when the accident occured.

Rajendra Dhiman , a resident of Chuharpur Kalan in Yamunanagar district, had set off for the Renukaji Temple on Friday morning accompanied by his wife, Usha , and their two daughters, Simran and Minal , according to reports.

Riding with them on a separate motorcycle was Phool Singh, a resident of Daulatpur village in Haryana. The daughters were seated on Phool Singh's bike, while Usha accompanied her husband, Rajendra.

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{{^usCountry}} As the group approached a sharp bend on the hilly slopes of Lal Dhang, near Kalesar National Park, a truck heavily laden with maize sacks overturned onto the motorcycle riders, according to eyewitnesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the group approached a sharp bend on the hilly slopes of Lal Dhang, near Kalesar National Park, a truck heavily laden with maize sacks overturned onto the motorcycle riders, according to eyewitnesses. {{/usCountry}}

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Upon receiving news of the accident, residents immediately mobilised to assist with relief operations. The Pratap Nagar police force, led by their Station House Officer Rohtash Singh, promptly arrived at the scene.

Police personnel worked to remove the maize sacks from the overturned truck to extricate the injured and recover the bodies of the deceased. Later, the truck was lifted with the help of a crane.

The truck driver has been detained, and the police are investigating whether it was negligence on his part or a technical fault that led to the accident.

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Usha has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections, and investigations are underway, the police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.