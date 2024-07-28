Hisar shootout: Gangster’s aide arrested from Bengaluru

The Gurugram unit of Haryana police special task force (STF) arrested a close associate of notorious gangster Rajesh alias Kala Khairampuria from Kempegowda International Airport on Friday following his deportation from Thailand, officers said on Saturday. Police said the Hisar firing incident was the first criminal case against Rohit while Rajesh has 14 criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. (HT PHOTO.)

The suspect, 24-year-old Rohit (goes by single name) from Balasmand in Hisar, was allegedly involved in the June 24 shootout at a car showroom in Hisar, intended to extort ₹5 crore from its owner, investigators added.

STF officers reported that Rohit was helping Rajesh (goes by single name),23, run his gang in Hisar and neighbouring districts. He was brought to Delhi on Saturday from where he was taken to Hisar for production before a court.

It was Rajesh had ordered the shootout where three shooters fired over 50 rounds at the showroom in Auto Market, Hisar,on June 24, they added. The trio had also left behind a handwritten note demanding ₹5 crore in extortion before fleeing which was later recovered by police along with 40 empty cartridges from the spot.

The case, initially registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (extortion by putting in fear of death or grievous hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Hisar City police station, was later transferred to the STF. Lookout circulars (LOCs) were issued against Rajesh and Rohit by July 2.

Rajesh, after jumping parole in murder case of his maternal uncle in Rajasthan, had fled to Thailand in March last year and continued operating his gang from there across Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi, police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, deputy superintendent of police (STF Gurugram unit), revealed that investigations and Rajesh’s interrogation highlighted Rohit’s role in arranging logistics and arms for the three gangsters involved with the shooting. “Rajesh had asked Rohit to flee, knowing the police would search for him. On Rajesh’s direction, Rohit fled to Mumbai a day after the firing and boarded a flight to Thailand using his own passport,” Sangwan said.

Rohit was reportedly staying in the same hotel in Thailand as Rajesh. “Rajesh’s interrogation after deportation clarified Rohit’s involvement. Rajesh was in police remand, and we will take Rohit on police remand for detailed interrogation and to confront them with each other,” added Sangwan.

Sangwan also linked Rohit to the Himanshu Bhau gang and helped Rajesh operate his gang in Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, and nearby districts. Rajesh’s name had also surfaced in the June 18 firing case at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden, Delhi, resulting in a person’s death.

The three gangsters, associated with the Burger King firing, Ashish alias Lalu, Sunny Kharar and Vicky Ridhana involved in the firing on the eatery and the showroom were later neutralised in a joint encounter of Haryana STF and Delhi police crime in Sonipat on July 12.

Police said the Hisar firing incident was the first criminal case against Rohit while Rajesh has 14 criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab.