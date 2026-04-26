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History-sheeter nabbed in Nuh shoot-out; constable injured in firing

Accused in 21 cases was on bail for six months; police teams raided village on tip-off, chased him to a field where he was injured and captured.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 05:52 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A 36-year-old man wanted in at least 21 criminal cases was apprehended after an exchange of fire with crime branch officials in Nuh early Saturday, police said, adding that a constable sustained a gunshot injury during the operation.

Constable suffered a leg injury during firing; suspect also shot in leg, both taken to hospital, arrest to follow after medical clearance. (Shutterstock)

Police said the suspect, a history-sheeter from Bichhor’s Nai village, had multiple cases registered against him across Gurugram, Nuh, Palwal, and Mahendragarh in Haryana, as well as Alwar and Pali in Rajasthan. These include charges of attempted murder, dacoity, loot, and illegal arms possession. He had been out on bail for the past six months.

According to officials, the Crime Branch acted on a tip-off that the suspect had returned to Nai village. “Two teams raided the village at 3:25am on Saturday. The suspect was hiding in a house. When the police tried to draw him out, he opened fire on the raiding team, injuring a constable when a bullet grazed his leg,” said Krishan Kumar, public relations officer for Nuh police.

Following Saturday’s incident, a fresh FIR was registered against the suspect at Bichhor police station on the complaint of a crime branch official under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 109(1) (attempt to murder), and provisions of the Arms Act.

 
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