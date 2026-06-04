A 32-year-old home guard was killed after a speeding concrete mixer truck crashed through police barricades and ran him over near World Mark mall on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 65 on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered under provisions related to rash driving and causing death by negligence. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar, who hailed from of Riwasa village in Haryana.

Investigators said a team comprising sub-inspector Devender Kumar, constables Sumit and Manjeet, SPO Rajkumar and the home guard had set up barricades when the accident took place at 11.05pm.

Kumar was transferred to Gurugram from Bhiwani just three days back and was deployed at a night vehicle-checking checkpoint, police said.

Kumar was adjusting the barricades when the truck approached the checkpoint. Police said the truck first rammed the barricades and then hit Kumar and a police vehicle, causing extensive damage.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said officers at the spot tried to catch the driver but he abandoned the truck and fled in the dark. “Kumar was rushed to Sector-10A civil hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he added. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

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{{^usCountry}} On the complaint of the SI, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 65 police station on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the complaint of the SI, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 65 police station on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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On November 20, last year, a 32-year-old constable Ajay Singh died after being mowed down by a speeding 18-wheel trailer truck during a routine vehicle checking drive at Gwal Pahadi check post on the Gurugram-Faridabad road.