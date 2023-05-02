House help steals 36 lakh from Ggm apartment; cops file case

Gurugram: Two suspects, including a house help, were booked for allegedly stealing ₹36 lakh cash from an apartment on Golf Course Road in Sector 54, Gurugram police said on Monday.

Police said the theft took place when apartment owner Vishesh Sahni and his wife were out of station.

Investigators said the house help had stayed alone in the apartment from April 22 to 26, during which the alleged theft had taken place. They said that the couple returned home on April 29, and found the entire cash stolen from the cupboard.

Police said the suspect has been identified as Bayapu Kartik Reddy.

On the basis of a complaint from Sahni, an FIR against the house help and one of his associates was registered under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station on Sunday, said police.

Police said after returning home, Sahni visited the house help’s quarters to find that he along with his associate Mukund Kumar Singh were untraceable.

Investigators said it is still not clear why Sahni had kept such a huge amount of cash at his residence.

“Investigation is underway in the case,” said a senior police officer.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they were trying to trace the two suspects at the earliest.

