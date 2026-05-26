House help booked for stealing 8 lakh jewellery, cash in Gurugram

A 30-year-old female house help was booked for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth at least ₹8 lakh from a family in a residential society in Sector 86, Gurugram, police said on Monday.

Family at a residential society in Sector 86 reported jewellery and ₹25,000 missing after the woman left. (File photo)

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Police said the woman had been hired as a 24-hour domestic help just a day before the alleged theft. The complaint was filed by a resident of Microtek Greenburg society in Sector 86. According to the complaint, the woman was hired on May 15. A day after joining work, she allegedly expressed unwillingness to continue and left the house.

The complainant alleged that the suspect fled with jewellery and cash from the house on May 16. Police said the FIR was registered on Sunday after the family compiled details of the missing valuables.

According to the complaint, the stolen items included 43.97 grams of gold jewellery comprising necklaces, bangles, pendants, earrings and bracelets, along with ₹25,000 in cash, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police identified the suspect as a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police identified the suspect as a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR was registered under section 306 (theft by clerk, servant or employee) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station. Police said efforts are underway to trace the woman and further action will follow accordingly.