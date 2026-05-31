The Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department has issued a show-cause notice to Faridabad Mayor Praveen Joshi and all 46 elected councillors over the failure to constitute the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad’s (MCF) finance and contract committee more than 14 months after assuming office, officials said.

Hry body issues notice to Faridabad mayor, councillors over panel delay

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The notice, issued on May 27, seeks an explanation from the mayor and councillors on why the statutory committee has not been formed despite the newly elected civic body taking charge in March 2025. The department has directed them to submit their replies within a week.

According to the order, municipal elections were conducted on March 2, 2025, and the mayor and councillors assumed office on March 31, 2025. However, even after more than 14 months, the civic body has neither constituted the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor nor formed the finance and contracts committee, the order stated. The state government said the delay was contrary to the provisions of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

ULB minister Vipul Goel said the corporation had earlier been informed verbally about the issue but failed to act.

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{{^usCountry}} “We had verbally asked the corporation to constitute the committee, but no action was taken by them. After that, we have sent them a show-cause notice. Further action will be taken based on the reply by the mayor and the councillors,” Goel said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We had verbally asked the corporation to constitute the committee, but no action was taken by them. After that, we have sent them a show-cause notice. Further action will be taken based on the reply by the mayor and the councillors,” Goel said. {{/usCountry}}

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While the Act does not specify a time limit for constituting the committee, it mandates its composition. The committee is to comprise six members: the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor, two councillors and the municipal corporation commissioner. In Faridabad, the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor remain vacant.

Officials said the finance and contract committee is among the most important statutory committees of a municipal corporation, responsible for scrutinising expenditure proposals, examining contracts, overseeing financial decisions and approving major civic works before execution.

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According to officials, the committee should have been constituted soon after the formation of the elected House. An MCF official, requesting anonymity, said, “The committee is expected to comprise elected councillors and will play a key role in reviewing proposals related to infrastructure development, civic amenities, and municipal spending.”

The official added that two previous attempts to fill the vacant posts were inconclusive due to internal party problems.

Despite repeated attempts, Mayor Praveen Joshi did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.