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HSPCB issues notice to 217 Manesar construction sites over dust norms

Officials said violations included non-functional web cameras, poor green cover and absence of protective sheets to curb dust emissions.

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:59 am IST
By Mihika Shah
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The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to owners of 217 construction sites in Manesar for alleged violations of dust mitigation norms, officials said.

HSPCB issues notice to 217 Manesar construction sites over dust norms

According to officials, the notices were issued to construction sites spread over more than 500 square metres, which fall under the mandatory compliance category for dust-control regulations.

Officials said the violations included non-functioning web-cameras mandated for remote monitoring of dust mitigation measures, inadequate green cover and the absence of protective sheets to contain dust emissions.

Authorities added that environmental compensation may be imposed on the defaulting sites after reviewing responses submitted to the show-cause notices.

Officials said all such construction sites are monitored through an online portal where project owners are required to register their sites and upload self-audited compliance reports every 15 days.

“After reviewing the portal, we identified the sites that were non-compliant and issued them notices. The violations include failure to carry out regular water sprinkling, improper covering of construction material, and lack of wind barriers and cameras for remote monitoring,” said Siddhartha Bhargava, regional officer, HSPCB Gurugram’s south wing.

 
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