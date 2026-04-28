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HSPCB to test bioremediation in Gurugram drain to curb pollution levels

Two-month trial in 16.5-km Leg-II drain to assess microbes’ impact on BOD; 20 discharge points to be tapped, illegal outlets under scrutiny.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 09:15 am IST
By Abhishek Bhatia
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The Haryana State Pollution Control Board, along with civic bodies, will conduct a two-month bioremediation trial in the Leg-II drain in Gurugram to reduce pollution levels, officials said on Saturday.

HSPCB to test bioremediation in Gurugram drain to curb pollution levels

The 16.5-km underground drain network runs from Sector 42 to Sector 107 via Huda City Centre. Under the trial, microbes or enzymes will be introduced at key points to break down organic pollutants in the water, a process known as bioremediation.

The board has directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority to carry out the exercise.

“As part of ongoing studies to improve water quality and BOD standards in legs I, II and III, unconventional methods like bioremediation are being tested in high-polluting points within the drain network. Intensified sampling measures will be undertaken to measure the feasibility of the method,” said Akansha Tanwar, regional officer of the HSPCB (North) office. Tanwar added that long-term adoption will depend on trial outcomes.

A high-level review by the directorate of environment and climate change this week directed authorities to adopt new technologies and speed up drain-cleaning efforts.

 
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