HSVP chief Ajay Kumar appointed as Gurugram Metro chief

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) chief administrator Ajay Kumar has been appointed managing director of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), with the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs confirming his appointment on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.

A 2013-batch IAS officer, Ajay Kumar (above) is also the managing director of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), the nodal agency for planning and executing mass transit projects in the state. He had earlier served as Gurugram deputy commissioner from November 2024 to April 2026. (HT Photo)

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The appointment of the 43-year-old IAS officer is expected to expedite key decisions, including a pending tender for the metro depot, which had been held up since the post fell vacant following an administrative reshuffle on September 8.

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“The appointment of HSVP chief administrator Ajay Kumar as managing director of GMRL has been confirmed by the ministry of housing and urban affairs. His appointment will expedite the ongoing projects as the post of the managing director was pending since September 8, when the state government had transferred the previous managing director,” said a senior GMRL official.

A 2013-batch IAS officer, Kumar is also the managing director of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), the nodal agency for planning and executing mass transit projects in the state. He had earlier served as Gurugram deputy commissioner from November 2024 to April 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The Haryana government had initially recommended Mukul Kumar for the GMRL managing director’s post, but the appointment did not receive the Centre’s confirmation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Haryana government had initially recommended Mukul Kumar for the GMRL managing director’s post, but the appointment did not receive the Centre’s confirmation. {{/usCountry}}

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GMRL officials said several key decisions, including the depot tender, had been delayed as the corporation remained without a confirmed managing director for nearly seven weeks.

“The decision making had slowed down due to this reason but now it is expected that things will again gain pace,” a GMRL official said.

GMRL is executing the 29km Gurugram Metro project, with construction underway on the stretch between Millennium City Centre and Sector 9. The corporation has also floated a ₹1,662 crore tender for the construction of the Phase 2 corridor.