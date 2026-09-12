HSVP demolishes religious structures in Gurugram amid protests

The Haryana Shahari Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday demolished around six religious structures and a cow shelter spread over four acres in Adampur Jharsa village in Sector 50, officials said.

Jharsa residents and a large number of followers of the Nath sect, including sadhus, said the demolition was “unfair and unjust.” (HT)

The demolition drive was carried out amid protests by locals and followers of a revered Hindu yogi, whose shrineis also located there. The villagers alleged that the shrine was also demolished.

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According to HSVP officials, the authority owned the land, which had been illegally encroached upon. However, residents of Jharsa village claimed the temples were constructed on the village panchayat land over the past 60 to 70 years.

Following the incident, locals have called for a mahapanchayat on Sunday to discuss the matter.

On Friday, a team of HSVP officials and Gurugram police reached the religious complex around 4am, secured the area, and cut off all approach roads.

Requesting anonymity, an HSVP official present during the drive said around 30 cattle were shifted to a government cow shelter in Carterpuri village before the earth-moving machines and tractors swung into action.

“The religious idols in the temple complex were duly relocated to another temple following proper rituals. The demolition started only after taking all precautions,” a second official said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the demolition was carried out after issuing eviction notices to the occupants over the past two months. The authority earlier tried to vacate the land on July 27, but action could not be taken due to protests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the demolition was carried out after issuing eviction notices to the occupants over the past two months. The authority earlier tried to vacate the land on July 27, but action could not be taken due to protests. {{/usCountry}}

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“Around four acres of HSVP-owned land was encroached upon, and despite repeated notices, it was not cleared,” said the official.

Jharsa residents and a large number of followers of the Nath sect, including sadhus, said the demolition was “unfair and unjust.”

“The shrine and around six temples were demolished despite being constructed almost six to seven decades ago and the land was owned by the Jharsa village panchayat,” said Tilpat Thakran, a local resident.

Mahender Singh, president of Jharsa 360, a group of 360 villages in the region, said: “We will hold a mahapanchayat on Sunday and, thereafter, engage with the government to seek justice. Currently, the authorities are not ready to listen.”

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Protesting sadhus also demanded that authorities let them visit the complex and see the status of the shrine.

Later, Mahant Balaknath Yogi, BJP MLA from Tijara in Rajasthan, also reached the spot and held a discussion with the authorities. He said the matter will be taken up with the Haryana CM to apprise him of the situation.