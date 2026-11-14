HSVP junior engineer arrested for taking ₹3 lakh bribe in Faridabad
Officials said a bill of ₹3.46 crore for work completed by the firm had been cleared and the amount sanctioned for payment. However, Kumar allegedly demanded ₹7 lakh to facilitate the final disbursement
A junior engineer of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) was arrested allegedly while accepting a ₹3 lakh bribe from an official of a private firm in Faridabad on Friday in exchange for facilitating the release of a ₹3.46-crore payment, Haryana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said.
The accused, identified as Surender Kumar, 49, was posted in Faridabad. ACB officials said a private firm had been awarded a ₹10.5-crore contract to lay underground electricity feeder cables for domestic power supply in Sectors 76 and 78.
Officials said a bill of ₹3.46 crore for work completed by the firm had been cleared and the amount sanctioned for payment. However, Kumar allegedly demanded ₹7 lakh to facilitate the final disbursement.
Inspector Jaipal Singh of the ACB’s Gurugram range said the complainant and Kumar had agreed that the bribe would be paid in two instalments.
“The deal was finalised that the bribe will be paid in two parts of which ₹3 lakh was being paid by an official of the contracting firm when the junior engineer was arrested red-handed from HSVP office’s electrical wing in Faridabad’s Sector-12,” he said.
Singh said the bribe money was recovered from Kumar’s possession. The accused will be produced before a Faridabad court on Saturday.
Based on the firm’s official’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Kumar at the ACB police station in Gurugram on Friday under Section 7 (offence relating to a public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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