HSVP revises fees for transfer of property after a decade

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran has revised the fees for transfer of properties after almost a decade.Officials said that these rates had not been revised for almost a decade and the same was changed during a meeting of the HSVP committee in Chandigarh. As per the new rates, the fee for plots up to 8 marlas (a unit of measurement) has been reduced but the rates for larger plots have been increased.

As per the rates fixed earlier, the plot owners had to pay a transfer fee of ₹5,000 for a six-marla plot, and that of ₹10,000 for a plot of 8 marlas. Under the new rates, the owners have to pay ₹2,500 for 2 marlas, ₹ 3,500 for 3 marlas, ₹6,400 for 4 marlas, ₹10,500 for 8 and 10 marlas. Similarly, rates have been fixed for commercial properties.

As per the HSVP officials, the state has been divided into six zones namely hyper zone, high-1, high-2, medium, low-1, low-2 depending upon the property rates and the circle rates prevailing in the area. The highest fees for property transactions has to be paid in hyper zone, in which Gurugram falls, while the lowest rates have been fixed for low-2 zone, which includes areas such as Hansi, Assandh, Naraingarh, etc.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer-2 said that the rates have been revised after almost a decade and this will help in generating additional revenue for the authority. “The rates have been revised for different categories after a decision was taken in this regard by the committee in Chandigarh. The new rates are based on slabs and for small plot owners these have also been rationalised,” said Kalia.

An HSVP official said that revision in rates will particularly help owners of small plots as the rates have been reduced. “Presently, the market is very down and savings for a small house or plot owner are welcome,” he said.