Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Illegal colony in Bhondsi demolished by DTCP
gurugram news

Illegal colony in Bhondsi demolished by DTCP

The enforcement team of Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) demolished an under-construction illegal colony in Bhondsi village on Monday. According to the DTCP officials, the violators had laid a road network, and several plinths were being constructed on plots with the help of two earthmover machines. The enforcement team and around 50 officers of the Gurugram police demolished the illegal colony, they added.
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 10:40 PM IST
HT Image

The enforcement team of Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) demolished an under-construction illegal colony in Bhondsi village on Monday.

According to the DTCP officials, the violators had laid a road network, and several plinths were being constructed on plots with the help of two earthmover machines. The enforcement team and around 50 officers of the Gurugram police demolished the illegal colony, they added.

The district town planner, RS Bhath, said that the colony was in the initial stage of development. “Our objective is to stop such colonies at the initial stage, so that gullible homebuyers don’t invest their hard-earned money in illegal plots. The demolition drives are yielding results as the development of illegal colonies has slowed down considerably,” said Bhath, adding that action is being taken against property dealers, landowners and those supporting the development of such colonies.

The DTCP officials said that another under-construction structure was also demolished during the Monday drive.

“We have planned a series of meetings with landowners on the outskirts of the city, such as Bhondsi, Manesar, Farrukhnagar, and Sohna, to make them aware about the various land development policies whereby licenses can be obtained to develop lands legally,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP