Illegal constructions in four colonies razed

Continuing its drive against illegal colonies in the city, the enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out an extensive demolition drive in four illegal colonies in and around Bhondsi. Enforcement officials said that three earthmoving machines were deployed and they were supported by over 100 police personnel.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that 25 under-construction houses in various stages, 15 shops and 150 plinths were demolished in Sneh Vihar, Defence Colony and two more colonies being developed on Damdama Road. “Several complaints in this regard were received by the department and consequently, action was taken. Illegal constructions would not be allowed,” he said.

The drive started around 12.30pm and continued till late evening, said officials.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement, said that their team reached Sneh Vihar first and despite the presence of a large crowd, they managed to carry out the work. “The demolitions carried out in Defence Enclave were the maximum, as several shops and houses were getting constructed there,” he said.

Around 30 acres were cleared of illegal road networks and similar constructions, said officials.