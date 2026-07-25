Illegal wastewater dumping in the open persists in Manesar despite NGT orders, allege residents

Residents of Manesar have alleged that untreated wastewater continues to be illegally dumped on vacant land through private tankers, despite directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), prompting the green court to seek fresh action taken reports from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM).

The tribunal subsequently directed civic agencies to take corrective action.

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Residents alleged that many condominiums in the area are not connected to the sewer network and that several in-house sewage treatment plants (STPs) lack adequate capacity. They added that instead of transporting untreated wastewater to authorised treatment facilities, tanker operators allegedly dump it on vacant plots and open land to save on transportation and disposal costs.

Vikas Singh Maini, a resident of Spaze Privvy The Address in Sector 93, moved the NGT in February 2025, alleging inadequate sewage infrastructure and illegal discharge of wastewater onto open land, contaminating the environment and posing health risks to residents.

The tribunal subsequently directed civic agencies to take corrective action. Alleging non-compliance, Maini filed an execution application in May this year, following which the tribunal directed the HSPCB and the MCM to submit action taken reports before the next hearing on August 10.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is not limited to our area; it is happening across Manesar and New Gurugram. Several condominiums are not connected to the sewer network, and instead of ensuring its proper treatment and disposal, untreated wastewater is being dumped on open land,” Maini said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is not limited to our area; it is happening across Manesar and New Gurugram. Several condominiums are not connected to the sewer network, and instead of ensuring its proper treatment and disposal, untreated wastewater is being dumped on open land,” Maini said. {{/usCountry}}

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Naresh Kumar Yadav, president of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Shree Vardhman Flora in Sector 90, said their housing society does not have a sewage treatment plant (STP) despite being granted an Occupancy Certificate (OC).

“Since there is no STP, untreated wastewater is disposed of by private tankers on nearby vacant land,” he said.

Anuj Gupta, a resident of Sector 90, alleged that tankers are frequently seen dumping wastewater on vacant land near his condominium.

“They appear to have no fear of enforcement. We have even seen tankers without registration plates disposing of untreated wastewater in the open,” he said.

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HT reported on May 11 that an MCM survey had found untreated wastewater from 79 high-rise societies was being dumped illegally on open land despite these condominiums having functional STPs. MCM officials had also told HT that most private tankers were flouting the prescribed disposal norms.

A senior GMDA official said STPs can be connected to the master sewer lines only after the entire 69 km sewer network is completed. Of the total network, 66.5 km has been completed, while the remaining stretches are under construction. The official added that sewer lines in Sectors 81 to 115 are being laid by the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Nijesh Kumar, executive engineer at the MCM, said penal action and investigation into the illegal disposal of wastewater fall under the jurisdiction of the HSPCB.

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Smita Kanodia, regional officer of HSPCB South, Gurugram, did not respond to HT for a response, till the time of going to print.