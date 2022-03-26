IMD issues heat wave alert for Gurugram, Faridabad next week

Residents should brace themselves for hotter and drier days ahead as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a heat wave alert for Gurugram and Faridabad districts for March 29-30, predicting maximum temperatures to cross 40 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a weather bulletin issued by Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, a heatwave alert has been issued for the south Haryana region from Monday onwards.

A heatwave alert is issued when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and the difference from the average normal temperature is over 4.5°C.

Manmohan Singh, director of MeT Chandigarh, said, “A heatwave alert has been issued for most of the districts in the state for next week, with maximum temperatures crossing 40°C. So far, the predictions show that temperatures are likely to touch 41°C with warm winds likely to blow throughout the day. Dry weather will continue in the region next week.”

According to the weekly forecast of the IMD, the maximum temperature in Gurugram is likely to touch 40°C by the middle of next week, and the minimum temperature is likely to touch 25°C by March 29. The city will witness mainly clear sky next week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3°C and a minimum of 20.6°C, both of which were six degrees above the average normal temperature for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the city improved to ‘moderate’ from ‘poor’ category on Saturday with an air quality index of 189, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin. On Friday, the city’s air hovered in the ‘poor’ category with an AQI of 248.

According to the weather bulletin issued by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday and Monday too with PM10 and dust as the predominant pollutants. The air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally on April 2-3, said the bulletin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}