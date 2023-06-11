Man arrested for impersonation during BSF recruitment exam in Gurugram

An impersonator attempted to appear for a physical efficiency test instead of the candidate for recruitment in the Border Security Force (BSF) at the paramilitary force’s training camp in Bhondsi on Saturday, police officers associated with the case said on Sunday.

According to investigators quoting BSF officials, the suspect, identified as Deepak Yadav, 23, successfully appeared in place of a candidate named Sandeep Kumar during the physical tests held on May 29.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the impersonation was discovered during a biometric scan of the fingerprints of candidates who had arrived at the camp to take part in the test.

Investigators said that the suspect’s fingerprint scan at 12.30pm on Saturday revealed not one but two cases of impersonation in the ongoing recruitment process, which will continue until July 6.

According to investigators quoting BSF officials, the suspect, identified as Deepak Yadav, 23, successfully appeared in place of a candidate named Sandeep Kumar during the physical tests held on May 29.

According to a senior police officer, biometric fingerprints of the candidates were also taken on that day.

“As a result, the biometric data of impersonator Yadav was already with BSF. On Saturday, he attempted to appear for the physical test in place ofa man named Gaurav, who goes by only a single name. However, when biometric scanning was performed, the system revealed that Yadav had previously appeared in the examination. This tipped off BSF officials because biometric data can never be wrong,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspect was then questioned sternly, according to investigators, after which he confessed that he was an impersonator and had received ₹10,000 for appearing on May 29, and after remaining successful in impersonating the candidate, he was once again enticed to do the same job.

According to investigators, BSF officials later alerted local police, and a team from Bhondsi police station arrived at the camp, where the suspect was handed over to them.

According to investigators, it was discovered during the preliminary investigation that both candidates for whom Yadav was hired to impersonate were from the village of Sirsaganj in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, raising the possibility that an organised gang was involved in both cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, a first information report was registered against Yadav and the other two candidates, Gaurav and Kumar, on Saturday night at Bhondsi police station under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of BSF assistant sub-inspector Ajit Sharma.

Inspector Samer Kumar, station house officer at Bhondsi police station, said that Yadav was being held for questioning. “He had received at least ₹50,000 for taking physical examinations. He, too, is from Firozabad. We’re trying to figure out how often he has impersonated,” he said.

On May 3, another imposter was apprehended similarly while attempting to appear in the physical test in place of another candidate at this camp.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON