Inderjit Singh calls for preference to locals in municipal bodies, factories

The union minister of state and Gurugram member of Parliament, Rao Inderjit Singh, on Sunday said that preference must be given to locals while hiring employees for the newly constituted Municipal Corporation of Manesar during a public rally.

He said that the interests of the local youth should be kept in mind at an event organised by village residents to felicitate him for helping landowners in Kasan, Aliar, Dhana and Bas Kusla villages get enhanced compensation during acquisition.

He said that youth from local villages in the jurisdiction of the municipality, whose land was acquired for setting up the industrial township in Manesar, should be given preference for employment. Singh said that due to the acquisition of land, villagers lose out on farming and due to this, they must get a chance to work in municipal bodies as well as local industries. The Gurugram MP also assured locals that the residential areas in Kasan would not be acquired to set up the third phase of IMT, Manesar.

“It has come to our notice that local youth are not getting jobs in private sector as well, and this has to be changed. I will take up this matter with departments concerned in the state,” he said.

Singh also said that despite large-scale farmers’ protests, people in south Haryana have refrained from participating in protests and that it is important for the state government to recognise the same, and resolve their problems. “I have taken up the issue of non-availability of fertilisers with the union ministry concerned and this matter would be resolved in the coming days. The procurement of bajra has also been a concern for the farmers in this region but it is likely to start from Monday,” he said.

