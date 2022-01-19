Infant trafficking: Two arrested from Rajasthan, five-month-old girl rescued

Gurugram police arrested two more suspected members of the interstate infant trafficking gang, which was busted earlier this month, from Alwar district in Rajasthan, and rescued a five-month-old girl child from them, said police on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspects have been identified as Rajinder Kaur alias Baby (45) of Sadar locality and Anand Kumar (38) of Khairthal locality, both in Alwar. Police said the child was rescued from Anand’s possession.

“A police team was camping in Alwar. While Rajinder was arrested on Tuesday, Anand was nabbed on Monday. Both of them are being interrogated ,” said a senior police officer. “There are high chances that the girl was purchased from a poor couple somewhere in Delhi,” he added.

Manoj Kumar, station house officer of DLF Phase-III police station, said the interrogation of the suspects will help them find more clues and trace more people involved in the racket.

Another police officer said that till now, they have got to know that Rajinder was the first to sell the five-month-old girl to a person. “That person, who is also a native of Alwar, further sold the child to Anand. We are interrogating Anand to find out if he was going to sell the child to someone else or not,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the person who had bought the child from Rajinder is evading arrest and efforts are on to trace and arrest him.

Police said that with the two fresh arrests, 13 members of the interstate gang have been nabbed till now and three female and one male infant have been rescued.

The gang was busted after an alert taxi driver drove two women and a man directly inside the premises of DLF Phase-III police station in Gurugram on January 7 with two female infants who were allegedly to be sold. The driver had become suspicious after hearing the telephonic conversation of his passengers, who were talking about selling infants.

“The parents of the male child could be traced till now. They are labourers from Delhi, who had sold the child to the gang for money,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}